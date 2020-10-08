1/
George H. Plows Sr.
1950 - 2020
George H. Plows Sr., 70, of South Greensburg, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born June 23, 1950, in Johnstown and was a son of Alene (Vaneiken) Plows, of Delaware, and the late George O. Plows Sr. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Leeds Co., Lower Burrell. George was a Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Valerie Plows. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann (Thompson) Plows; three sons, George H. Plows Jr. and wife Jamie, of Greensburg, Joseph W. Plows, of South Greensburg, and Chad E. Plows and wife Heather, of Latrobe; his daughter, Teri A. Hoffman and husband Timothy A., of Grapeville; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six brothers, Barry Plows (Dawn), of Delaware, Jackie Plows, of Delaware, George O. Plows Jr. (Adie), of Germany, Tracy Plows, of Delaware, Kirk Plows (Shelby), of Delaware, and Fred Fitzgibbon, of New Kensington; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum, 150 East Side Drive, Greensburg, with the Rev. Timothy Lewis officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Entombment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33 Greensburg Honor Guard. The family would like to thank Excela Hospice and Angie Zona for their help and compassion. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
OCT
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
