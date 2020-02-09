|
George Harry Sebek III, 62, of Tarrs, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. Mr. Sebek was born July 11, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Mildred Precosky Sebek and the late George H. Sebek. George was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He had served proudly in the Army for more than nine years. George had worked for C and C Lumber and was also a self-employed contractor. He was devoted to his family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his mother, George is survived by his wife of 42 years, Myong Kim Sebek; his sons, George H. Sebek IV and his wife, Christie and Jonathan Sebek and his wife, Jennifer; and by his beloved grandchildren, Jasmine and Sofia, and one on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Sebek and his wife, Cindy; and by a very close friend of 30 years, Joseph Sartori. In addition to his father, George was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Sebek. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Frank Todaro officiating. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.