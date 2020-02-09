Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Sebek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Sebek III


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Sebek III Obituary
George Harry Sebek III, 62, of Tarrs, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. Mr. Sebek was born July 11, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Mildred Precosky Sebek and the late George H. Sebek. George was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He had served proudly in the Army for more than nine years. George had worked for C and C Lumber and was also a self-employed contractor. He was devoted to his family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his mother, George is survived by his wife of 42 years, Myong Kim Sebek; his sons, George H. Sebek IV and his wife, Christie and Jonathan Sebek and his wife, Jennifer; and by his beloved grandchildren, Jasmine and Sofia, and one on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Sebek and his wife, Cindy; and by a very close friend of 30 years, Joseph Sartori. In addition to his father, George was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Sebek. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Frank Todaro officiating. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now