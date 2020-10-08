1/1
George H. Thatcher
1961 - 2020
George H. Thatcher, 59, of Export, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with Melanoma. Unfortunately, cancer won. George passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, and is now at peace with Jesus. George was born Sept. 11, 1961, to George "Butch" and Carlotta Biesuz Thatcher. He was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School. After working for Ryan Homes and Dick Corporation he joined "Honus" Wayne Smith and started their own painting business. George loved life and was an avid bowler, golfer and hunter. He followed all Pittsburgh sports teams and was a lifelong season ticket holder to the Pittsburgh Steelers. George loved the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and loved feeding the birds. He was very meticulous with everything that he did. George was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 234, White Valley Athletic Social Club, St. John the Baptist Society Group 875, Fryburg Sportsman Club and ABC American Bowling Congress. He was also a member of the Moose golf and bowling league. He's now rejoicing in heaven with his paternal grandparents, George and Harriet Thatcher; maternal grandparents, Eli and Mary Mediate Biesuz; and his dear sister, Carolyn, who passed away Dec. 14, 2019. George will be missed by his beloved wife, Donna Karas Thatcher; his adoring children who were his pride and joy, Haley Breann, Harrison Milan and his love, Autumn Belmore. He will be missed by his siblings, sister, Carla (Shawn) Burns, brother, Greg (Nikki) Thatcher, and his loving nieces and nephews, Brenden Burns and Tanner, Paige and Olivia Thatcher. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his faithful dog, Mason. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. CDC guidelines must be adhered to and face coverings are required at the funeral home and at church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday in St. John the Baptist de la Salle Church, Delmont, with Father Eric Dinga, as celebrant, and Father Dan Ulyshney, as concelebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. George's family would like to thank Dr. Hashem A. Younes and the staff at Allegheny Health Cancer Institute, and especially Reah Rodrigues for her care friendship and support, and most of all his devoted friends who loved him and visited him daily. Memorial donations may be sent in George's name to St. Mary Parish, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
St. John the Baptist de la Salle Church
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
We are so sorry and our condolences to Donna , children and family. I don’t know what to say except he was a nice man. Prayers are sent your way. The Hohmans
Doug and Micki Hohman
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
As long time friends of this family, sharing bleacher seats with "George Thatcher" and his girls watching our sons play tournament baseball together making memories every weekend won't soon be forgotten. His gentle presence and big smile always made him so approachable. The boys loved him and their siblings adored him. We were FAMILY. George's battle didn't effect the way he treated his friends. He still met you with a smile and always a cheery Hello! You will be missed dear friend. Donna, Haley and Harrison will carry on your memory - and we as friends hope to be here to help them heal. I am certain your presence will be felt by all as you soar above watching over your family and friends. Gone too soon my friend. Our hearts are saddened today. You left your mark on this community. Rest in peace.
Gina Giacchino
Friend
