George "Ike" Hall, 100, of West Newton, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born Aug. 17, 1918, in Elizabeth, son of the late Isaac and Annie (Goldstrohm) Hall. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army 29th Division. Ike was a member of First United Methodist Church, VFW Post No. 7812, and the Lions Club, all of West Newton, and F and AM Stephen Bayard Lodge, of Elizabeth. He loved to hunt, fish and golf. Ike had an incredible talent for painting, which he started doing in his 70s. He enjoyed life to its fullest. Surviving are his children, Cheryl (Thomas) MacDonald, Richard (Patti) Hall and Jeffrey (JoAnne) Hall; a grandson, David Paul; step-granddaughter, Allison (Ben) Markle, all of West Newton; a great-granddaughter, Ashley Vincur, of Palm Bay, Fla.; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Aiden, Lili and Ella Stajger and Bennett Markle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille (Robertson) Hall; and sisters, Lena Grenfell and Sarah Weston. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Newton Lions Club.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019