Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for George Dovillers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Dovillers Jr.


1941 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Dovillers Jr. Obituary
George J. Dovillers Jr., 77, of Jeannette, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Jeannette and was a son of the late George J. Sr. and Frances (Rednock) Dovillers. Prior to retirement, he worked as a shift foreman at Consolidated Natural Gas and in printing at General Tire. George served in the Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette and loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Jean Dovillers, of Jeannette; a daughter, Cathy Dovillers, of New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, with Father Paul Lisik at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now