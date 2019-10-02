|
|
George J. Dovillers Jr., 77, of Jeannette, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Jeannette and was a son of the late George J. Sr. and Frances (Rednock) Dovillers. Prior to retirement, he worked as a shift foreman at Consolidated Natural Gas and in printing at General Tire. George served in the Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette and loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Jean Dovillers, of Jeannette; a daughter, Cathy Dovillers, of New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, with Father Paul Lisik at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019