George J. Matey Jr., 73, of Jacobs Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Charleroi, a son of the late George and Ann Verbanich Mattey Sr. He was a self-employed mechanic for 20 years and retired from companies in the Greensburg area, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Jacobs Creek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Matey. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy Hazy Matey; a son, Stephen Matey and wife, Jeanne, of Cumming , Ga.; a daughter, Kristen Matey, of Jacobs Creek; three granddaughters, Alexis Matey, Elissa Matey and Audrey Matey; and a sister, Cheryl Boyd and husband, Duane, of Rostraver Township. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. A Panachida service will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Father Edward Pahanich officiating. Burial will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery with military rites accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post 446.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store