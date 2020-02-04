|
|
George Jacob Miller, 94, a lifelong resident of Melcroft, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Greensburg. He was born March 6, 1925, in Melcroft, a son of the late George H. and Blanche Ada Brown Miller. George worked as a farmer and also for the Pepsi Corp. in Kecksburg for many years. He was also owner /operator of Miller's Pizza House in Melcroft. George was active as a pastor in the ministry for many years. He was a member of the Christian Life Assembly in Melcroft and a former member of the Kecksburg VFD. George will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, Darwin D. Miller, of Markleysburg, Donna Hall, of McKeesport, and Danny Miller and wife, Carlee, of Melcroft; his grandchildren, Jeremy D. Miller, Timothy J. Miller, Earl Hall, Abby E. Miller, and Charity N. Miller; and his great-grandson, Logan X. Hall. George was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Elsie Lorraine Myers Miller; his grandchildren, Samantha L. Miller and Daniel W. "Bud" Miller; his sisters, Evelyn Brighton, Cora Miller, Lida Ruth Shaw, Lois Pletcher, and Loretta Shaffer; and his brother Harry Reed Miller. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Ronald Dugan officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Saltlick Township. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Donegal VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Encompass Health Hospice, 1225 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, in memory of George J. Miller. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.