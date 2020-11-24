1/
George J. Schultheis
1946 - 2020
George J. Schultheis, 74, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born, May 8, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Eugene and Ruth Hill Schultheis. Prior to retirement, he was a computer analyst at AT&T Global. He was a member of American Legion Post #344 of Jeannette, the Italian Club and Ukranian Club. His favorite pastimes were golf, bocce, hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Martino Schultheis, of Jeannette; three children, Nicole Robinson, of Latrobe, Georgann Carter, of Jeannette, and Christopher Schultheis and his wife, Amy, of North Huntingdon, and six grandchildren, Joe Carter, Sydney Carter, John David Robinson, Dominic Schultheis, Tyler Schultheis and Jordan Schultheis. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Facemasks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced. Please be patient, as only 18 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Jeannette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
NOV
25
Service
12:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
