George J. Tomasic Jr., 58, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at UPMC Mercy, surrounded by his loving family and friends. George, who was known to most as Jim, was the beloved husband of Joan L. Baird Tomasic; and the father of Brandon J. Tomasic and his wife, Marissa, and Megan J. Tomasic, whom he became a best friend, rock and supporter to. Born March 4, 1961, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late George J. Tomasic Sr. and Margaret Pavlisko Tomasic. He and Joan were married 30 years, meeting first as friends who rode bikes together, living four houses down in their North Versailles neighborhood. His family was his whole world and he would do anything for them. He was a skilled mechanic, and if he didn't know how to do something on a car or around the house, he would learn. Over the years, he restored and fixed several cars with his son, his pride being his 1964 Riviera. He was always willing to help people with their car problems, spending hours teaching his son new techniques at the garage they rented together. Around the house, he was always working on something, redoing the basement on his own or building his kids a treehouse while they grew up. There was never a dull weekend growing up, with trips to the Science Center, museums and to Disney World, Nashville and to Indianapolis for the Indy 500. There was no one who enjoyed life as much as Jim, making the most out of each day. No matter what anybody needed or what they told him, he was there for help and support. He became friends with almost anyone he came in contact with, and enjoyed joking around and debating about politics with his daughter. He filled any room with his personality when he walked in. Prior to his retirement, he was a bus driver for Port Authority. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Edwin Straley. Jim is survived by his sisters, Rose Mary Straley, Marlene Tomasic, Carol Hensler (Keith) and Margaret Kolin (Dennis); nieces, Jennifer Ray, Sara Ray, Christine Straley, Jessica Hensler and Chelsea Charlesworth; nephews, Dennis Kolin, Shawn Dixon and Andrew Charlesworth; sisters-in-law, Janie Charlesworth (Don) and Sue Dixon; and brother-in-law, Jim Baird (Laurie).
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, Irwin. A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Immaculate Conception Church, 308 2nd St., Irwin. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the . [email protected]
