George J. Wallo Jr., 91, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Nov. 26, 1928, in Rankin, Pa., he was a son of the late George J. Wallo Sr. and Anna (Koscelansky) Wallo. George was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Westinghouse, Blairsville. He enjoyed model railroading and collecting model cars. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Curran. George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Peltz) Wallo, of Latrobe; one daughter, Janette M. Shaw and her husband, Eric, of Rector; one son, Stephen J. Wallo and his wife, Kristen, of St. Leonard, Md.; one sister, Anna Louise Wallo, of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Caitlin Shaw and her husband, Hasib Hussain, Aubri Wallo, Jenna Ficke, Ian Shaw, and Connor Ficke; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
