1/
George J. Wallo Jr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Wallo Jr., 91, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Nov. 26, 1928, in Rankin, Pa., he was a son of the late George J. Wallo Sr. and Anna (Koscelansky) Wallo. George was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Westinghouse, Blairsville. He enjoyed model railroading and collecting model cars. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Curran. George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Peltz) Wallo, of Latrobe; one daughter, Janette M. Shaw and her husband, Eric, of Rector; one son, Stephen J. Wallo and his wife, Kristen, of St. Leonard, Md.; one sister, Anna Louise Wallo, of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Caitlin Shaw and her husband, Hasib Hussain, Aubri Wallo, Jenna Ficke, Ian Shaw, and Connor Ficke; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved