George Jenco Jr.
George Jenco Jr., 78, of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, George Sr.; mother, Ann; and brother, John (Kathy). He was the beloved father of Lindsay, Gerik (Millena), Garen (Kathleen) and Lacey; loving companion of Leith (former wife); cherished grandfather of Saige, Oakley and Mirik; and is also survived by his sister, Marsha; and nieces, nephews and friends. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he was an avid Pittsburgh sports fans and enjoyed the company of family and friends to watch the games. He was especially fond of hanging with his dog, Rooney, and enjoying his morning coffee on a daily basis. Due to the current health restrictions we are currently experiencing, only 40 people will be allowed to gather at any given time, facial coverings are a must and physical distancing is encouraged. Family and friends are welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home's chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
8
Service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
