1/
George K. Biondich
1937 - 2020
George K. Biondich, 83, of Renton, Plum Borough, died Aug. 21, 2020, at home. Born Aug. 8, 1937, in Plum, he was the son of Robert K. and Mary (Muzak) Biondich. He was a carpenter, member of Local Union 333 of New Kensington. Surviving are his sister, Zora Biondich, of Plum; sister-in-law, Kathleen Biondich, of Oakmont; also nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mitch, John and Robert D. Biondich; sisters, Helen, Mary Barr, Annie J. and Joann Biondich; and nieces, Kathleen and Kelli Biondich. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., Plum. Masks and following of covid-19 guidelines are required. Services and interment in Plum Creek Cemetery are private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stephen P Dolence JR Funeral Home
1519 Renton Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-793-0800
