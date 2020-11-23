George K. Biondich, 83, of Renton, Plum Borough, died Aug. 21, 2020, at home. Born Aug. 8, 1937, in Plum, he was the son of Robert K. and Mary (Muzak) Biondich. He was a carpenter, member of Local Union 333 of New Kensington. Surviving are his sister, Zora Biondich, of Plum; sister-in-law, Kathleen Biondich, of Oakmont; also nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mitch, John and Robert D. Biondich; sisters, Helen, Mary Barr, Annie J. and Joann Biondich; and nieces, Kathleen and Kelli Biondich. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., Plum. Masks and following of covid-19 guidelines are required. Services and interment in Plum Creek Cemetery are private.



