George L. Johnston
1929 - 2020
George L. Johnston, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1929, in Ligonier and was a son of the late Lawrence W. and Angeline (Over) Johnston. George was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Marine Corps. Prior to retirement, he was employed in commercial construction through the laborer's union. He was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church and was a 32nd Degree Mason in F&AM Lodge 275. His favorite pastimes included camping, family vacations, hunting and golf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys (McGuire) Johnston, in 2006; a grandson, Justin Whitlock; and four siblings, Frank, Mary Ida and Donald Johnston and Sally Davis. He is survived by four children, David T. Johnston (Roxanne), Janet J. Anderson (Scott), Marilyn J. Repko (Ken Houser) and Diane C. Shimko (David); eight grandchildren, Nathan Johnston (Kristin), Megan Thomas (Matthew), Alicia Wolfe (David Vereb), Seth Repko, Jocelyn Soly (Steven), Jessica Jackson (Shane), Joshua Repko and David Shimko Jr. (Ashlee); 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard "Dick" Johnston; a sister, Shirley Ludvik; and a number of nieces and nephews. At George's request, services and interment will be private for the family. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.
May 27, 2020
Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to our family for the loss of Great Uncle George. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed and someone I will always remember fondly. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers & sending you all lots of love and strength.

Love,
Brooke Johnston Roddy and Family
Brooke Roddy
Family
