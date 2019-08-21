|
George L. Schall, 83, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 2, 1935, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George E. Schall and Dorothy J. (Hayden) Schall. George was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he was employed at Latrobe Plastics with 45 years of service. George enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, collecting "hot wheels" cars and going to yard sales and flea markets. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther S. (Nemeth) Schall; and a brother, Joseph Schall. George is survived by three sons, David Schall and his wife, Lori, of Loyalhanna, Darrell Schall and his wife, Melissa, of Loyalhanna, and Daniel Schall and his wife, Mila, of Latrobe; three daughters, Diane Stephenson and her husband, Terry, of Latrobe, Donna Wano and her husband, James, of Latrobe, and Denise Novak and her husband, James, of Mt. Pleasant; one sister, Dorothy Nace and her husband, Charles, of Indiana, Pa.; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Newcomer and her husband, Brian, Brandon Stephenson and his wife, Kaitlyn, Shana Wano, Alyssa Wano, Dylan Novak and his wife, Miranda, Michael Novak, Megan Novak, Jeffrey Schall, Kalen Schall, Krista Schall, Alexander Schall and Ashley Schall; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ann Schall, of Latrobe, Elizabeth Uhrinek, of South Wales, N.Y., and JoAnn Immel and her husband, Roy, of Greensburg; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Rose Church. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at . To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019