George M. Kruckvich, R.N., 72, of White, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Everson and was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Surniak Kruckvich. George was a graduate of Scottdale High School, class of 1964, and Penn State University, in 1995, with a Bachelor of Science in Management, Registered Nurse degree. He was employed by the Department of Health in the Monessen office for 16 years as a BSN, R.N. He was also employed by Mathies Mine of New Eagle from 1977-1990. He was a member of the Department of the Air Force, stationed at 911th Pittsburgh Air Reserve station from 1977 to 1994, and attained the rank of master sergeant. Previously, he was in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th division 110th Infantry, Scottdale, with 12 years of service, attaining the rank of sergeant first class. George was a member of Elks BPOE No. 503, Connellsville, and a life member of Air Force Sergeants Association and Penn State Alumni. George is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Michael J. Kruckvich, of Greensburg, and David J. and wife Dr. Stephanie Kruckvich, of Manassas, Va.; his grandson, Oliver G. Kruckvich, of Manassas, Va.; two sisters, Ann Gile, of Culepepper, Va., and Catherine Kruckvich, of Clarington, Pa.; and his sister-in-law, Ester Kruckvich, of McClure. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Hughes Kruckvich (Aug. 8, 2017); and his brother, Walter Kruckvich (Sept. 28, 2017).
In honoring George's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019