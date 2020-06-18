George M. Park
George M. Park, 77, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. George was born in Pittsburgh on Sept. 20, 1942, and was a son of the late Mary A. (Malette) and Charles F. Park. George was employed as an engineering specialist at Gulf Research/UPark in Harmar. George is survived by his wife, Janice A. (Adams) Park; daughters, Bonnie Park and Beth and Don Creighton; son, Jim and Dana Park; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 3500 Brooktree Road, Suite 320, Wexford, PA 15090. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.
