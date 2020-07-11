1/1
George Marranconi
1934 - 2020-07-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Mack" Marranconi, 86, of Kittanning, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born March 10, 1934, the son of the late Carlo and Loretta (Ranieri) Marranconi. He was employed by The American Saint Glass House in Jeannette, bartended at the American Club, and retired from Schenley Distillery. George was a Korean War veteran of the Marine Corps and a member of Christ the King Parish in Leechburg. He enjoyed umping softball games and spending time bowling or playing bingo with his friends and family. George was a member of the Pool League and cherished the comeradery of playing cards at the VFW and Firemen's Club. He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Richie Morgante) Marranconi, of East Vandergrift, and Melanie (Joseph) Beck, of West Virginia; a son, George Harkleroad; his sister, Rosalie Faulk, of Maryland; five grandchildren, James Cuffia, Clifford Cuffia, Bobbie (Marc) Myers, Payton Beck, and Lance Beck; five great-grandchildren, Robert, Marissa, Jesse, Brittany, and Travis; and two great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Grayson. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by eight siblings, Mary Klingensmith, Joseph Matalino, Philomena E. (Marranconi) Belles, Elizabeth Reinke, Stella Gaydeski, and Albert, Louis, and Amedio Marranconi. Friends and family will be received at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, and at 7 p.m. with a full military honors memorial service with Vandergrift Honor Guard at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME Inc., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, Pa., 724-567-7006. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's honor to The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) or The Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA). Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved