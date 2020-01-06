|
George Matovic, 86, of Luxor, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 16, 1933, in Wilpen, a son of the late Gary and Dorothy Baltic Matovic. George was retired from Newcomer Products Inc., Latrobe, and a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He was a very good bartender at the Touchdown Club, Latrobe and Eastwood Inn, Ligonier for over 40 years. He served his country with the Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Hegan; a brother, Samuel Matovic; and his nephew, Barry Matovic. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances (Yusko) Matovic; a daughter, Michele (Shelly) McCallum and husband, John, of Luxor; three grandchildren, Ashley Gross (Stephen), of Greensburg, Kayla Matovic (Josh Hoffman), of Greensburg, and Courtney Edward (Tony), of Blairsville; six great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Aiden, Logan, MacKenzie, Kira, Bentley and Levi; a sister, Ann Ruff (Robert), of Ligonier; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of George from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
George's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020