|
|
George Matovich, 74, of Rillton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 22, 1945, and was a son of the late Peter and Anna (Perich) Matijevich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Yvonne Ference Crawford; and three brothers, Samuel, Eli and Louis Matijevich. After his high school graduation, George served in both the Navy and Marines. He worked for, and retired from, US Steel Mon Valley Works in West Mifflin, where he was a crane mechanic. He was a member of Holy Ascension Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngwood. George loved tinkering, woodworking and reading, but he most enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren and cheering them on at various sporting events. In his retirement, he attended hundreds of Little League baseball games, soccer games and basketball games. He was their greatest fan. George is survived by his three daughters, Denise Ference, of Madison, Shannon M. (Kenneth) Shupe, of Smithton, and Melissa (Christopher) Aird, of Irwin; five grandchildren, Ryan, Kalsey, Tyler, Aidan and Zander; and his cousin, Mildred Palenchar and her family, of Greensburg. He will also be dearly missed by his grand-dog, Lily. George was a gentle man with a big heart. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251. Pomen service will be held in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Ascension Serbian Orthodox Church. Interment with full military honors will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Holy Ascension Serbian Orthodox Church, 24 N. Third St., Youngwood, PA 15697. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019