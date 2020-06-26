George Mirich
George "Geo" Mirich, of Greensburg, a native of East Pittsburgh, 63, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the father of Jessica Mirich and the late Rebecca Golden; grandfather of Logan and Blake Armsberth; Chloe and Olivia Meyer; Aubrey Leighana and Harper Naomi Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Kathryn Mirich, and his brother, Eli Mirich Jr. He will be dearly missed by many friends. There will not be a public service or visitation. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
