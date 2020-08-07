George N. Beck Jr., 69, of Washington Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the ER at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Butler, to George N. Beck Sr., of Leechburg and the late Nelma Brink Beck, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Beck was a member of Allegheny Valley Baptist Church, Natrona Heights, and a member of the Corvette Club. He was the owner and operator of George's Volkswagen, New Kensington, and George's Foreign Auto Parts, Camp Jo-Ann. He was an extremely skilled mechanic who loved working on cars, as well as working around the house. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Eshenbaugh Beck; daughter, Kimberly Albert, of Ohio; two grandchildren, Tre-Jovan and Kayla Eshenbaugh; and three sisters, Linda (Bob) Carson, of Leechburg, Elaine (John) Purcell, of West Deer, and Diana (Dave) Metal, of Rural Ridge. Besides his mother, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Iona Beck. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday by Pastor Matt Goetz at THE RUSIEIWCZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Visitors will be limited to 25 people at one time. Please wear a mask. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in his name to Westmoreland County Food Bank, https://westmorelandfoodbank.org/
