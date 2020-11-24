1/
George P. Graziano, 78, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late Philip S. Sr. and Julian (Senchur) Graziano. Prior to retirement, he served with the Navy from 1958 to 1978 and received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal during the Cuban missile crisis in 1963. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Tillie (Lagalski) Bushyager Graziano. He is survived by three sons, Phillip G. Jr., of Salem, Va., Jon J. and Jeffrey A. Graziano, both of Westminster, Colo., his daughter, Dianna M. Agnese, of Virginia Beach, Va., two brothers, Philip S. Jr. and wife, Eleanor "Dolly", of Greensburg, and Jonathan M. Graziano and wife, Cheryl, of Plant City, Fla., and several nieces and nephews. Private services and interment are by the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. www.bachafh.com.

