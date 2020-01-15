Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kapusta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George P. Kapusta Sr.


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George P. Kapusta Sr. Obituary
George Paul Kapusta Sr., 98, of Bovard, formerly of Slickville, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Delmont and was a son of the late Steven and Mary Anna (Verostko) Kapusta. Prior to retiring, George was employed as a U.S. Mail contractor by Penn Central RR. He was an Army veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific Theater. George enjoyed gardening and he previously served as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop No. 219. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (Hammill) Kapusta; sisters, Liz Kochera, Mary Evangelist and Katherine Kimmel; and brothers, Steve, John, Joseph, Andrew and Martin Kapusta. George will be greatly missed by his loving children, Les and Starr Miller, George "Butch" and Karen Kapusta, Tom and Gail Kapusta and Mary and Mike Puzak; sister, Martha Piwinsky; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was a proud and loving grandfather to all 30 of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for George will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with his son, George, officiating. Full military honors accorded by Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will follow services. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Please write George Kapusta on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain directions or grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -