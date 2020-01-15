|
|
George Paul Kapusta Sr., 98, of Bovard, formerly of Slickville, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Delmont and was a son of the late Steven and Mary Anna (Verostko) Kapusta. Prior to retiring, George was employed as a U.S. Mail contractor by Penn Central RR. He was an Army veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific Theater. George enjoyed gardening and he previously served as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop No. 219. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (Hammill) Kapusta; sisters, Liz Kochera, Mary Evangelist and Katherine Kimmel; and brothers, Steve, John, Joseph, Andrew and Martin Kapusta. George will be greatly missed by his loving children, Les and Starr Miller, George "Butch" and Karen Kapusta, Tom and Gail Kapusta and Mary and Mike Puzak; sister, Martha Piwinsky; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was a proud and loving grandfather to all 30 of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for George will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with his son, George, officiating. Full military honors accorded by Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, will follow services. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Please write George Kapusta on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain directions or grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 15, 2020