George Pisko Jr., 73, of Andover, Ohio, formerly of Youngwood, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1946, in McKeesport and was a son of the late George and Anna (Budhinsky) Pisko. George retired from Pitt Industrial Diamond Products in Irwin. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth E. (Chonko) Pisko, of Andover, Ohio; and his children, Michael George Pisko (Cynthia), of Indiana, Pa., Brian Keith Pisko (Beth Lynn), of Elephant Butte, N.M., and DeAnna M. Pomper (Mark), of Scottdale. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his three sisters and his brother. Services are private. C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, is entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 12, 2020.