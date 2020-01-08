|
George R. Bordell peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Anne's Home Assisted Living. George is survived by his sisters, Louise Kinsler (Bordell) and Patricia Trebilcock (Bordell); granddaughter, Sophia Bordell; daughter-in-law, BobbieJo Bordell (Brissel); and several nieces and nephews as well as cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Theresa (Steffan) Bordell, as well as his son, Joseph R. Bordell.
There will be a Mass and memorial in June, where he will then be laid to rest with his son, Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being asked to cover his final expenses and memorial to be sent to BobbieJo Bordell, 14830 NE 14th Street Road, Silver Springs, FL 34488.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020