Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Bordell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Bordell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Bordell Obituary
George R. Bordell peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Anne's Home Assisted Living. George is survived by his sisters, Louise Kinsler (Bordell) and Patricia Trebilcock (Bordell); granddaughter, Sophia Bordell; daughter-in-law, BobbieJo Bordell (Brissel); and several nieces and nephews as well as cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Theresa (Steffan) Bordell, as well as his son, Joseph R. Bordell.
There will be a Mass and memorial in June, where he will then be laid to rest with his son, Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being asked to cover his final expenses and memorial to be sent to BobbieJo Bordell, 14830 NE 14th Street Road, Silver Springs, FL 34488.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -