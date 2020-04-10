|
|
George R. Goras, 64, a resident of The Grove at Latrobe, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born May 13, 1955, in Greensburg, a son of the late George and Luella (Carson) Goras. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Goras. He is survived by his siblings, Rosalyn (Arthur) Juhasz, of Martinez, Ga., John Goras and Penny (John) Dontrich, both of Orlando, Fla., Leslie Yanizeski, of North Augusta, S.C., and Scot (Wendy) Goras, of Elon, N.C.; also many nieces and nephews. At George's request, there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.