George R. "Bud" McIndoe Jr., 97, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1923, in McKeesport, a son of the late George Sr. and Catherine McIndoe. He was a World War II veteran fighter pilot in the Army Air Corps and flew the P47 Thunderbolt airplane in 13 sorties over Germany as part of the 371st Fighter Group, 405 Squadron. After returning from the war, he worked his entire career for Bettis Atomic Nuclear Power Plant where he was on the forefront of Ultrasonic testing of hairline cracks in stem generation tubes in nuclear submarines. Because of his work, he was requested to perform ultrasonic inspections aboard the Nautilus submarine and the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier. Before retiring, he received the Engineering Achievement Award for developing a unique ultrasonic testing device. He built his home on the family homestead in 1955 on Mosside Blvd., in Monroeville, next door to his mother, "Teenie" McIndoe, and his sister, Jean Bendorf. Bud and Audrey moved from Monroeville and lived in North Huntingdon from 1976. He attended Linway Presbyterian Church, in North Versailles, and was a longtime member of Shidle Lodge No. 601 Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, and enjoyed golfing in the Bromas League. He was a past member of the Willowbrook Country Club and the Madison Club and was an avidtennis player, bowler and enjoyed watching tennis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of more than 51 years, Audrey Y. Aston McIndoe, and his second wife, Heloise Lehner McIndoe; sisters, Elizabeth (Nathan) Myre and Jean (Alfred) Bendorf; and his favorite dog, Muffin. He is survived by his children, George (Julie) McIndoe III, of Mt. Lebanon, and Margaret "Peggy" (Ron) Lewis, of St. Mary's County, Md.; grandchildren, Bryan (Laurisa) McIndoe and Megan (Andrew) Tighe; and great-grandchildren, Cora Grace McIndoe and A.J. Tighe. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Eric Dennis officiating at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Interment with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. A Masonic funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Project K-9 Hero at www.project k9hero.org
