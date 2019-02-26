George R. Phillips, 94, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Woodcrest Senior Living, East Huntingdon Township, at 1:06 p.m. George was born June 10, 1924, in Scottdale, a son of the late Thomas M. and Mary (Chuey) Phillips. He married Frances B. (Mattingly) Phillips on June 14, 1944. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was self-employed for many years as an appliance repairman and years ago was a restaurant owner. George graduated from Scottdale High School, Class of 1942 and was a veteran of the Army, serving as a corporal during World War II in Company H, 671st tank destroyer battalion. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal. He and his wife were members of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. George will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife of 74 years, Frances B. (Mattingly) Phillips; his three daughters, Michelle Cannillo and her husband, Fred, Claudia Guldenschuh and her husband, Bill, and Deborah Brownfield and her husband, Chuck; his grandchildren, J. Bryan (Robin) Quinn, Kelli (Chuck) Leonard, Jeffrey Bell, Chuck (Tamara) Brownfield, and Mark (Lorelei) Brownfield; his great-grandchildren, Tyler (Jennafer) Leonard, Alex Leonard, Rebecca (Matt) Wingrove, Jacob (Ashlee) Quinn, Kaylee Bell, and Olivia, Max, and Nate Brownfield; his great-great grandchildren, Nash Quinn and Elliana Wingrove; his sister, Elizabeth Ross; his brother, Thomas Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Beverly; his sister, Mary Kalp; and his two brothers, James and Michael Phillips.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, followed by full military honors bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. Final resting place will be in St. John's Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember George in a special way may direct gifts to the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department in his name. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Woodcrest and Amedisys Hospice for their kind and compassionate care extended to George. Love Lasts Forever!









