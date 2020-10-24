1/1
George R. Piper
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Piper was received into the arms of his heavenly father on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. George is survived by his daughter, Debra Shirley and husband Paul; son, Gregory Piper; beloved grandchildren, Kara Shirley and husband, Mark Shumski and Matthew Shirley and wife, Meghan; and great-grandchildren, Lena and John. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Elaine "Mitzi" Piper; brother, William Piper; sister, Jane Johnston; and his parents, Effie (McConnaughey) and George Piper Sr. George served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant stationed in Germany. He retired from Plum Machinery and worked at several structural steel plants in management. During his employment, he was instrumental in supervising the erection of the steel structures at the Galleria of Pittsburgh Mills Mall. George was a dedicated member of the Apollo Mason Lodge for more than 65 years, a member of the Shriners' Consistory, Apollo Elks, and Saltsburg Sportsman Club. In addition, George was a devout member and elder of Saltsburg Presbyterian Church. With a passion for aviation, he had a private pilot license and enjoyed flying, especially over the beaches of Marco Island, Fla. George was a loving and devoted husband and a caring father and grandfather who dedicated his life to his family. George's integrity and principles set a high standard for the entire family to follow. His strong moral values and honesty earned him the respect and admiration of all who met him, both in his professional and personal life. George was deeply loved by his family and will be missed by all. Due to public health concerns with covid-19, all visitations and services are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved