George R. Piper was received into the arms of his heavenly father on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. George is survived by his daughter, Debra Shirley and husband Paul; son, Gregory Piper; beloved grandchildren, Kara Shirley and husband, Mark Shumski and Matthew Shirley and wife, Meghan; and great-grandchildren, Lena and John. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Elaine "Mitzi" Piper; brother, William Piper; sister, Jane Johnston; and his parents, Effie (McConnaughey) and George Piper Sr. George served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant stationed in Germany. He retired from Plum Machinery and worked at several structural steel plants in management. During his employment, he was instrumental in supervising the erection of the steel structures at the Galleria of Pittsburgh Mills Mall. George was a dedicated member of the Apollo Mason Lodge for more than 65 years, a member of the Shriners' Consistory, Apollo Elks, and Saltsburg Sportsman Club. In addition, George was a devout member and elder of Saltsburg Presbyterian Church. With a passion for aviation, he had a private pilot license and enjoyed flying, especially over the beaches of Marco Island, Fla. George was a loving and devoted husband and a caring father and grandfather who dedicated his life to his family. George's integrity and principles set a high standard for the entire family to follow. His strong moral values and honesty earned him the respect and admiration of all who met him, both in his professional and personal life. George was deeply loved by his family and will be missed by all. Due to public health concerns with covid-19, all visitations and services are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store