George R. Stiner, 81, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, while surrounded by his family, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. George was born Nov. 21, 1938, in New Kensington, a son of the late Mary (Zimmerlink) and George W. Stiner. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was stationed with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs, Colo. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he took a position as a senior hardware analyst with PPG Industries. He retired in 1991 after 31 years of work. George and his wife owned and operated Patches, Pretties and Lace Quilt Shop in Freeport and Warren, Ohio. He was also instrumental in the startup of the Pieceful Patcher's Charity Quilt Group that has been making quilts for veterans for 20 years. George was a member of the American Legion Post 683 in Saxonburg, Freeport VFW and the Freeport Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and his John Deere tractors. George is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ruthann (Schultz) Stiner; his daughter and son-in-law, Aileen and Bill Mansfield, of South Buffalo Township; his grandchildren, Patrick and Becky Beiter, Matthew Beiter, Tessa Mansfield and Josi Mansfield; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Evan Beiter. George is also survived by his brother, Franklin E. Stiner, of New Kensington. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services are private and George will be buried in the Mt. Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pieceful Patcher's Charity Quilt Group, PO Box 396, Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.