George R. Suchko, 76, of Lowber, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. He was born April 20, 1943, in Lowber, and was a son of the late Michael and Julia (Glevanik) Suchko. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Julie H. (Horvath) Suchko, in 2018, and his brother, Michael Suchko. George was proud to be a retired first sergeant in the Army Reserves. Prior to his retirement, he was a machine operator, having worked for WABCO Rubber Plant in Greensburg and Wilmerding for more than 40 years. George was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Herminie, where he served on council and was always helping with church functions. He loved to travel and was an avid sports fan. George is survived by his brother, Edward (Barbara) Suchko, of West Newton, and his sister, Celeste (Jim) Berger, of North Huntingdon; sister-in-law, Gloria Suchko, of West Virginia; his mother-in-law, Eleanor Horvath, of Rillton; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He will be sadly missed by his family, many friends and neighbors. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services were private. Private entombment followed in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. A funeral of Divine Liturgy at St. Mary's will be held at a later date for family and friends to attend. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.