George R. Warheit
1946 - 2020
George R. Warheit, 74, of Bradenville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Waynesburg Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born Sept. 8, 1946, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Frederick A. Warheit and Ann D. (Camaione) Warheit. George had been a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, where he had taught CCD at one time. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Standard Steel. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the Navy. George was an expert ham radio operator, a motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the local HOG Chapter. George is survived by three sons, Michael G. Warheit, of Atlanta, Ga., Scott G. Warheit, of Bradenville, and Donald "Cody" Warheit, of Jeannette; one sister, Barbara Baker, of Latrobe; one granddaughter, Kaitlynn Warheit; one step-granddaughter, Arianne Camarote; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery with military honors accorded by VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
14
Liturgy
11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
