Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
7:30 PM
George R. Weightman Jr.


1950 - 2020
George R. Weightman Jr. Obituary
George R. Weightman Jr., 69, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born March 16, 1950, in Jeannette, a son of the late George R. Sr. and Margaret Highlands Weightman. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Elliott Co., of Jeannette. George enjoyed watching football games and wagering on horse races. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by five sisters, Marge Mateo, Daisy Janukites, Rita Weightman, Gloria Milliron, and an infant sister. He is survived by a son, George R. Weightman III, of Smithfield; three daughters, Ann Marie (Sean Cary) Weightman, of Jeannette, Amy Knisley, of Amherst, Va., and Angela (Brad) Slater, of Youngwood; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Minnie Erfley.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
