George Stanley Stankewich, 93, of Harrison City, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Golden Heights Personal Care Home, in Irwin. He was born April 13, 1927, in Claridge, to George and Hattie (Bohince) Stankewich. George worked as a welder for Elliot Company. He was a life member of the Harrison City Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Claridge American Legion and a member of Community United Methodist Church. George was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved to travel and most of all he loved to spend time with his family. George is survived by his daughter, Verna Lee (Don) Smith; grandchildren, Corissa (Reginald) Beckham and Tara (Nicholas) Caito; great-grandchildren, Bradlee and Wyatt Beckham and Nicholas and Madelyn Caito; and niece, Marion Furey. Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemarie Stefanek. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Burial will be in the Twin Valley Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
