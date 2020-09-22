George Thomas "Tom" Adams, 97, formerly of Jeannette, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Southwestern Veterans Center, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 25, 1922, in Monessen, son of the late George and Anna (Adams) Adams. Tom graduated from Jeannette High School in 1941. He served in the Navy from February 1943 to July 1946. Tom worked at Robinson Motor Freight and Associated Truck Lines (ATL), where he was terminal manager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Christina (Joyce) Adams (first wife), Marcella (Davis) Adams (second wife), sister, Helen Lawson, and stepson, William "Bill" Davis. Tom is survived by his caring son, Richard "Rick" and his wife, Monica, of Fairfax Station, Va.; grandchildren, Brendan (Jessica) Adams, of Gibsonia, and Alyssa (Samuel) D'Annunzio, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; and his brother, James R. "JR" Adams, of Latrobe. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Sharon (Don) Ungemach-Davis, of Charleston, S.C., Kathy (Jack) Lorish, of Verona, Melanie (Pete) Bonaroti, of Verona, Jeff (Nancy) Davis, of Natrona Heights, and Patricia Davis, of Natrona Heights. Step-grandchildren include Renee (Andre) Keller-Milligan, Craig Bachman, John (Amanda) Contrael, John (Melissa) Lorish, Jennifer (Chris) Bichler, Mark (Kara) Bonaroti, Jeff Davis and Dawn (Brian) Scanga. Tom always enjoyed watching his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, participate in sports. There are seven great-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, 201 N. First St., Jeannette, with burial immediately following with military rites at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Route 30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.