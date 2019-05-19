|
George T. Dobrinick, 75, of Palm Springs, Calif., formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. George was a graduate of Jeannette High School and Duquesne University, and was a retired social studies and civics teacher with the Carlynton School District. George enjoyed his retirement in the desert for the last 15 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Dorothy (Ciganovic) Dobrinick; and his brother, John M. Dobrinick Jr. George is survived by his niece, Lynn M. Cass (Jim); nephew, Thomas J. Dobrinick; his great-nephews and -nieces Alexander and Maxwell Cass, and Hannah and Emma Dobrinick; and his sister-in-law, Bonnie M. Dobrinick.
At George's request, there will be no services, and burial will be private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2019