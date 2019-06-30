George W. "Udy" Astrab Jr., 84, of Elizabeth Township, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. Born July 28, 1934, at home in McKeesport, he was the son of the late George and Anna (Dzuro) Astrab, and the beloved husband of Joan (Kenders) Astrab for 53 years. He was the loving father of George W. (Kelly) Astrab III, and Lisa Astrab (Gary) Gossman; Dzedo (grandfather) of Joseph Astrab, Michael Astrab, and Gabrielle Astrab; a close first cousin of Elsie Tomko (Bill) Spevak; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by his brother, William; and close first cousin, Michael Tomko. George was a 1952 McKeesport High School graduate and loved school. Over the years, he kept in touch with many of his classmates, school friends, and friends from the neighborhood. He was employed by U.S. Steel Irvin Works for 47 years, retiring in 1999. George also volunteered for the draft, and proudly served in the Army from 1956-1958, at Fort Monroe, Va., in the 559th MP Company. He then served six more years in the Army Reserve and was honorably discharged. George was a member of Holy Trinity Slovak Church, which later merged and became Corpus Christi Parish. He was a member of the National Slovak Society, Jednota Lodge 60, PNA No. 352, Ex-Serviceman's Club-Boston, Irvin Works Union 2227, Renzie Seniors, and Old Timers League at Butler's Golf Course. George loved his faith, family, and friends. He especially liked talking about old times, sports, golf, and politics. George was proud of his Slovak heritage, his children, grandchildren, extended family members, and many friends. He was a man you would want to have as a friend; he was special.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Corpus Christi Church. Committal with military honors will follow at McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51, North Belle Vernon, PA 15012, 724-565-5802. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 30, 2019