George W. Blasko, 89, of North Huntingdon Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Andrew and Helen Blasko. He was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Irwin, the Irwin Moose for more than 52 years, and the Police Rod and Gun Club in New Alexandra. He worked for more than 37 years at Penn State Tool and Die in Irwin before retiring. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing at the camp in Bedford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Andrew Blasko. He is survived by his wife of more than 68 years, Margaret Jane Blasko; children, Gary Blasko, of Jeannette, Donna (Dr. Peter) Jacobson, of Somerset, and Kathy (Andrew) Meister, of Turtle Creek; grandchildren, Carlton Jacobson, Michael (Kristen) Jacobson and Kristi (Dan) Brant; great-grandchildren, Julia Jacobson and Will Brant; brother, Robert (Marcie) Blasko, of North Huntingdon, Byron (Pat) Blasko, of Florida, and Charles (Patti) Blasko, of New Alexandria; sister-in-law, Phyllis Blasko, of Columbus, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to time of blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday with his grandson, Carlton Jacobson, officiating at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, in Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Norwin Area Meals-On-Wheels, 12735 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.