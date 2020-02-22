Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George W. Matthias


1937 - 2020
George W. Matthias Obituary
George "Bunny" William Matthias Jr., 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was born May 13, 1937 in McKeesport, a son of the late George William and Mary (Uhrin) Matthias. Prior to his retirement, George was a pipe fitter for Equitable Gas and a veteran of the Army. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 11 Ward Club, Equitable Pensioners Club, North Huntingdon AARP 3221, and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed visiting casinos and was an avid Pittsburgh sports teams fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and James Matthias. He is survived by his sister, Geraldine Vennebush; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. with Father John Moineau officiating. Interment will be private. shirleyfuneralhome.com.
