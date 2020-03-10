Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
North Huntingdon, PA
View Map

George W. Paliscak


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Paliscak Obituary
George W. Paliscak, 88, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 29, 1931, in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late George W. and Anna Polesnak Paliscak. Prior to his retirement, George was employed as a union carpenter and was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, enjoyed woodworking, making rosaries and donating them to the church and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Kapisak Paliscak; son, Christopher; brother, William Paliscak; and sisters, Theresa Churik and Mary Paliscak. He is survived by his sons, David Paliscak (Sally) and Daniel Paliscak; daughter, Julie Puhl (Michael); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Paliscak; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Emma's Monastery, Greensburg. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -