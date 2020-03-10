|
George W. Paliscak, 88, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 29, 1931, in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late George W. and Anna Polesnak Paliscak. Prior to his retirement, George was employed as a union carpenter and was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, enjoyed woodworking, making rosaries and donating them to the church and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Kapisak Paliscak; son, Christopher; brother, William Paliscak; and sisters, Theresa Churik and Mary Paliscak. He is survived by his sons, David Paliscak (Sally) and Daniel Paliscak; daughter, Julie Puhl (Michael); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Paliscak; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Emma's Monastery, Greensburg. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.