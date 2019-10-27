|
George Wesley "Wes" Perkins, 91, of Delmont, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence. Wes is survived by his beloved spouse of 27 years, Esther; two sons, Thomas (Teresa) Perkins and Daniel (Rebecca) Perkins; daughter, Mary (Ron) Glover; stepchildren, Christina (Louis) Scifo, Richard (Vicky) Evans, Thomas (Susan) Evans, Melinda (Michael) Osborne, Lynne (Dan) Harper, and Rhonda Beth (Christopher) Begeman; also survived by 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Clare L. Perkins; and his brother, Franklin Perkins. Wes was a research chemist for U.S. Steel for over 30 years. He was an elder and 60-plus-year member at Delmont Presbyterian Church and also enjoyed fishing and current world events.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Delmont Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Caroline Vickery as officiant. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085, or online at www.bridgeshealth.org. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
