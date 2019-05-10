George "Zac" Zacur, 90, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Jan. 9, 1929, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Alex Zacur and Sarah (Khoury) Zacur. Prior to his retirement, Zac was employed at the former Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. A lifetime member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, he retired from Company 3 and 4. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army Air Corps. During his time in the service, he also was an amateur welterweight boxer. Zac was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Locally, his love for sports led him to help with the organization of the Latrobe Midget Football program, the Junior Pro Basketball program and the Latrobe United Methodist Church Youth Basketball Team. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of St. Joseph Social Club, American Legion Post No. 515, and the Derry Rod and Gun Club, where he enjoyed going every week with his good friend, Gary Anderson. In addition to his parents, Zac was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn I. (Fritz) Zacur; one son, Alex Zacur; one brother, John Zacur; and four sisters, Mary Olsen, Margaret Newmeyer, Iva Lipinski and Jennie Shirley. Zac is survived by two daughters, Joni Anderson, of Greensburg, and Sarah Watkins and her husband, Richard, of Latrobe; two sons, Gary Zacur and his wife, Sharon, of Parrish, Fla., and Stuart Sapp and his wife, Becky, of Princeton, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Zacur, of Kentucky; one sister, Lila Ferris, of North Huntingdon; 11 grandchildren, Michele Kolowitz and her husband, Chris, Chris Zacur and his wife, Michelle, Steven Zacur, Nicole Murtland and her husband, Cody, Nathan Anderson and his fiancee, Maggie Kepple, Georgiann Beske and her husband, Kyle, Amanda Zacur, Shannon Killion and her husband, Jason, Courtney Ludvigson and her husband, Hudson, Jessie Howard and her husband, Matt and Cody Zacur; 19 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Bronwyn, Carver, Kyle, Kyra, Alyssa, Mila, Olivia, Alexander, Elijah, Benjamin, Michael, Sarah, Alexis, Kassidy, Logan, Andrew, Layla, and Silas; he is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, who lovingly called him "Uncle Zeke"; and his longtime companion, Clara McElhaney, and her family, whom he considered his own.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Military services will be conducted by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Donald Graff officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Company 3 and 4, P.O. Box 172, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 10 to May 11, 2019