Georgetta E. Stants, 101, of Greensburg, formerly of RuffsDale, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Georgetta was born Aug. 28, 1919, in Dickerson Run, a daughter of the late Peter and Zella (Backstrom) Maughan. She was married to Leroy G. Stants, who passed away June 28, 2004. Georgetta was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her loving family: her two sons, Leroy Stants Jr. and wife, Zanda, of Smithton, and Roger Stants and wife, Holly, of Hunker; her two daughters, Georgetta E. Davis and husband, Jon, of Irwin, and Virginia L. Davis and husband, Bruce, of Hamden, Conn.; her eight grandchildren, John N. Davis, Jennifer A. Deane, Erin B. Stants-Painter, Julie Kramer, Glenn Stants, Lindsay Marshall, Bethany Zupnyk and Ashlee Stants; her 13 great-grandchildren, Danylle, Caleb, Luke, Anneliese, Austin, Amanda, Karly, Levi, Titus, Ezra, Kaine, Kayleigh and Gavin; her two sisters, Lillian Poche, of Hutchinson, and Anna Murphy and husband, William, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Robert, Peter, and George Maughan; and her six sisters, Florence Molnar, Ruth Luzar, Margaret German, Gladys Baker, Viola Vlasik and Elizabeth Gabersek. Georgetta was a 75-year-faithful member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and an avid reader. First was her Bible, which she read daily, then Amish books, which she loved to read. Over the years, she did many different kinds of crafts, which she loved giving away to her children and grandchildren. Georgetta also loved to bake. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com
/ GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastors Ralph Mostoller and Shawn Underwood co-officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Barren Run Cemetery next to her late husband. Memorials may be made to Glenwood United Methodist Church, 342 Hough Lane, Smithton, PA 15479. Love Lasts Forever!