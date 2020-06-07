Georgetta Marie (Gavatorta) Myers passed Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a brief illness, while living in Florida. She was born Sept. 18, 1942, to George and Mary (Fiorelli) Gavatorta. Georgie was well-known in the area as a finance manager for 30-plus years. She was a member of Ascension Catholic Church, Jeannette, donating many hours working the Italian Festival and Spaghetti Dinners. She also loved aerobic swimming at LA Fitness, and her Bocce League at the M and S club. Georgie also headed up HAHS class reunion of 1960. Georgie was well-known and loved. She is survived by her spouse of 57 years, Ray D. Myers; daughter, Monica Myers Wright, of Ardara; granddaughter, Ivy "Blake" Wright, of Apollo; sister, Jan Meservey (Ken), of Florida; and nephews, Justin Meservey (Jen), of California, and Jordan Meservey (Jessica), of Florida. She also leaves behind many dear friends and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Gavatorta; and many aunts and uncles. There will be a service and celebration of her life at a later date. Thank you to all her friends and family for the prayers and support during this very difficult time. She put up a fight and earned her wings. She is at peace.



