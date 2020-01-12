|
|
Georgia C. Wisyanski, 83, of Rostraver Township, formerly of Monessen, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born July 25, 1936, in Monessen, the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Nickolich) Kerestan. Georgia lived most her life in Monessen, and moved to Rostraver Township with her late husband, Ernest S. Wisyanski. She was a 1954 graduate of Monessen High School. Georgia worked various jobs in Monessen, and her favorite was as a Monessen school crossing guard. She was a member of St. Basil the Great Russian Orthodox Church, where she helped with church activities. Georgia was an accomplished painter, and her paintings will be cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Georgia also was a woodworking crafts person who went to craft fairs with her family. She enjoyed reading, music, cooking, and spending time with family. She supported her husband, Ernest, and her children in their education and activities. She is survived by her children, Bill (Isobel) Parks, of Maryland, Rebecca (David C.) Kierski, of Irwin, Stephen (Timi) Wisyanski, of Harrisburg, and Kevin Kaylin, of South Carolina; grandchildren, Allan and Elisabeth Parks, and Haila Kaylin; and great-grandson, Declan Parks. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy (Kerestan) Kohut.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Basil the Great Russian Orthodox Church, 1449 Ridge Road, Rostraver Township. Note: Everyone is to meet at church. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care and assistance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
