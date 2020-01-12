Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
(724) 684-8750
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
441 Reed Ave.
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Basil the Great Russian Orthodox Church
1449 Ridge Road
Rostraver Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Wisyanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia C. Wisyanski


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia C. Wisyanski Obituary
Georgia C. Wisyanski, 83, of Rostraver Township, formerly of Monessen, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born July 25, 1936, in Monessen, the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Nickolich) Kerestan. Georgia lived most her life in Monessen, and moved to Rostraver Township with her late husband, Ernest S. Wisyanski. She was a 1954 graduate of Monessen High School. Georgia worked various jobs in Monessen, and her favorite was as a Monessen school crossing guard. She was a member of St. Basil the Great Russian Orthodox Church, where she helped with church activities. Georgia was an accomplished painter, and her paintings will be cherished by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Georgia also was a woodworking crafts person who went to craft fairs with her family. She enjoyed reading, music, cooking, and spending time with family. She supported her husband, Ernest, and her children in their education and activities. She is survived by her children, Bill (Isobel) Parks, of Maryland, Rebecca (David C.) Kierski, of Irwin, Stephen (Timi) Wisyanski, of Harrisburg, and Kevin Kaylin, of South Carolina; grandchildren, Allan and Elisabeth Parks, and Haila Kaylin; and great-grandson, Declan Parks. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy (Kerestan) Kohut.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Basil the Great Russian Orthodox Church, 1449 Ridge Road, Rostraver Township. Note: Everyone is to meet at church. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care and assistance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -