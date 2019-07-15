|
Georgia Jean Gentile, 72, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born July 16, 1946, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late Hunter J. and Francis (Edgar) Lohman. She was a member and Eucharistic minister at St. Michael Parish in Elizabeth Township. Georgia retired from UPMC Shadyside and had previously worked at UPMC McKeesport. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Oliver Gentile; daughter, Kimberly Ann (Jaymie) Gentile-Martino, of Gainesville, Va.; son, Matthew Andrew (Shirley) Gentile, of North Huntingdon; grandsons, Daniel James Martino, Giovanni Matthew Gentile and Andrew James Gentile; sisters, Mae Adams, of St. Augustine, Fla., and June Shidel, of Sarasota, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Michael Parish. The Rev. Thomas Wagner will be officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 15, 2019