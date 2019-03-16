|
|
Georgianna (Sarnoski) "Ginger" Kaczmarek, 76, of Greensburg, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry "Sonny" Kaczmarek Jr.; loving mother of Harold Douglas (Teresa) Kaczmarek, Cassandra (Donald) Brenner and Karen (Mark) Jones; cherished grandmother of Emily, Logan and Carson Kaczmarek, Cody and Courtney Brenner, Jacqueline, Alexandria and Brent Jones; dear sister of Sandra (Robert) Bach; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcomed from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Holy Sepulcher Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019