Georgiene Gigi Moore, 79, of Hempfield Township, passed away at home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the presence of family. She was born Jan. 21, 1942, in McKeesport Hospital, daughter of the late Michael A. Pollak and Irene M. Pollak. She had three daughters, Lisa Marie Quenzler (Chris), Mary Beth Ciocca and her husband, Ron and Melissa A. Bogac (John); and a son, Michael David Kostelnik and wife, Christine; three grandsons, Christopher Quenzler and wife, Heather, Nicholas Quenzler and wife, Angeleah and Anthony Ciocca; granddaughters, Amy Woods and her husband, Josh, Sarah Bogac, Alanya Kostelnik and Marissa Kostelnik; great-granddaughters, Addison Quenzler and Carleigh Quenzler; and two brothers, Al Pollak and wife, Kathy, of York, Pa., and Anthony Pollak, of Wellington, Fla. Georgie (Johns pet name) loved reading and crocheting, having crocheted several afghans for family and friends the past few years. She believed blessed are those who spoil and snuggle. She has chosen cremation and no services. Her life will be celebrated by her husband and family in private.



