Gerald A. Kite, 80, formerly of Austin, Pa., died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Feb. 2, 1940, in West Newton, the son of the late Dallas W, and Edith R. Kite. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol L. Kite; and sister, Donna Connelly. Mr. Kite was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, class of 1958. He retired after 22 years of service at Exxon Corp., where he was manager of the turnpike plazas. He was former owner and operator of the Forest House Inn, located in Keating Summit, Pa., for 17 years, alongside his wife. He served on the board of directors at Tri-County Rural Electric and other subsidiaries. He was on the Keating Township board of supervisors for 12 years, tax collector for Keating Township, Potter County, and also did abstract work for Falcon Research and Settlement. He is survived by three sons, Mark A. (Barbara) Kite and Jeffrey Kite, of Yukon, and Brian (Stacey) Kite, of Tarrs; eight grandchildren, Dr. Bobbie Jo (Blake) Kite-Herbold, Mark (Katie) Kite Jr., Jennifer (Josh) Kite, Danielle Moose, Brandon (Alison) Kite, Megan (Ben) Kite, Chelsea Couchenour and Christopher Couchenour; and five great-grandchildren, Katrina, Luke, Skyler, Bryson and Lawson. Gerald was an avid sportsman who loved hunting with his sons and grandsons, especially waterfowl. He was also a lifetime member of the ATA (American Trap shooters Association) and Hempfield Hunt Club, Ruffsdale Gun Club, along with being a SAL (Sons of The American Legion) at the Port Allegany Post. He was an avid golfer, being a member of the Emporium Country Club. He was also a Mason. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Port Allegany American Legion, with Father Matt Ryan, of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Emporium officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights, Pa. Arrangements are under the direction of the HARTLE-TARBOX FUNERAL HOMES INC., Port Allegany, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yukon Volunteer Fire Department, Yukon, or East Huntingdon Volunteer Fire Department, Tarrs. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.